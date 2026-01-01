FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT

We-Ko-Pa Golf Club - Cholla Course Hole #2

FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT

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FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT

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FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Sunridge Canyon Golf Course

We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort Stay & Play Package

SCOTTSDALE, AZ | Stay at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and enjoy championship desert golf at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club's acclaimed Cholla and Saguaro courses, surrounded by the spectacular mountain scenery of Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

From $189 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sonoran Desert, We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort offers comfortable accommodations, excellent dining, a lively casino, and beautiful mountain views, making it an ideal base for a Scottsdale golf vacation.

Golfers can experience two of Arizona's most celebrated desert courses, Cholla and Saguaro at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club. Both offer outstanding layouts, dramatic desert scenery, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. With championship golf and excellent resort amenities, this is a fantastic choice for a memorable Arizona golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.

Low-season travel (June to Aug)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $189 pp/pn*

Mid-season travel (May, Sep to Oct)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $299 pp/pn*

High-season travel (Nov to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $399 pp/pn*

Peak-season travel (Jan to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $519 pp/pn*

Packages include...

  • 3 nights room only at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
  • 3 rounds of golf
    • 1x Cholla Course
    • 1x Saguaro Course
    • 1x Eagle Mountain Course
  • Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities, casino, and dining options
  • All taxes and resort fees

*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

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We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort Stay & Play Package
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