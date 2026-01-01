We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort Stay & Play Package

SCOTTSDALE, AZ | Stay at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and enjoy championship desert golf at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club's acclaimed Cholla and Saguaro courses, surrounded by the spectacular mountain scenery of Arizona's Sonoran Desert.

From $189 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sonoran Desert, We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort offers comfortable accommodations, excellent dining, a lively casino, and beautiful mountain views, making it an ideal base for a Scottsdale golf vacation.

Golfers can experience two of Arizona's most celebrated desert courses, Cholla and Saguaro at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club. Both offer outstanding layouts, dramatic desert scenery, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. With championship golf and excellent resort amenities, this is a fantastic choice for a memorable Arizona golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.