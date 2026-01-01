We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort Stay & Play Package
SCOTTSDALE, AZ | Stay at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and enjoy championship desert golf at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club's acclaimed Cholla and Saguaro courses, surrounded by the spectacular mountain scenery of Arizona's Sonoran Desert.
From $189 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Set against the stunning backdrop of the Sonoran Desert, We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort offers comfortable accommodations, excellent dining, a lively casino, and beautiful mountain views, making it an ideal base for a Scottsdale golf vacation.
Golfers can experience two of Arizona's most celebrated desert courses, Cholla and Saguaro at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club. Both offer outstanding layouts, dramatic desert scenery, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains. With championship golf and excellent resort amenities, this is a fantastic choice for a memorable Arizona golf getaway.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (June to Aug)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $189 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (May, Sep to Oct)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $299 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Nov to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $399 pp/pn*
Peak-season travel (Jan to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $519 pp/pn*
Packages include...
- 3 nights room only at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Cholla Course
- 1x Saguaro Course
- 1x Eagle Mountain Course
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities, casino, and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.