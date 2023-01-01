Bermuda Golf Packages

Bermuda: A golf oasis in the Atlantic Ocean

Bermuda is a tiny fishhook-shaped island sitting in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean hundreds of miles off the coast of North Carolina. Its isolated location provides a temperate climate much different than Caribbean islands much farther south. Bermuda is almost halfway between North America and Europe, making it a viable golf destination for golfers from either side. The game has long been part of the fabric of the island, which is home to several famous courses. The Mid Ocean Club was designed by Golden Age architect Charles Blair Macdonald. As a private club, Mid Ocean only offers a limited amount of tee times to the public on certain days. The Port Royal Golf Club has gained notoriety for hosting a PGA TOUR event since 2019. Both are wildly scenic, featuring ocean views, as does the island’s newest course, the redesigned Five Forts Golf Club. If you come to Bermuda looking for its famous pink sandy beaches, don’t forget the clubs, too.