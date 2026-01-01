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Aviara Golf Club - Hole #18

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Aviara Golf Club - Hole #18

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Aviara Golf Club - Hole 8A

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Aviara Golf Club - Hole #3

Aviara Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa and golf at Aviara Golf Club.

Click Below for Pricing*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa
  • Golf for each player at Aviara Golf Club
  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

Click “Book Now” to start planning your next golf getaway

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Aviara Stay & Play Package
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