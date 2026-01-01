La Quinta Resort & Club Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
La Quinta Resort & Club Stay & Play Package
LA QUINTA, CA | Stay at the iconic La Quinta Resort & Club and experience some of the finest desert golf in Palm Springs, with championship courses at PGA WEST and La Quinta surrounded by the spectacular Santa Rosa Mountains.
From $215 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Set against the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta Resort & Club offers stylish accommodations, multiple swimming pools, excellent dining, and a range of leisure facilities, making it an ideal base for a Palm Springs golf vacation.
Staying at La Quinta means golfers are perfectly positioned to experience championship desert golf at the nearby PGA WEST. With spectacular mountain backdrops and renowned layouts, this is one of California's standout golf destinations.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (Jun to Sep)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $215pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (May, Oct - Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $425 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Jan to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $599 pp/pn*
Packages include...
- 3 nights room only at La Quinta Resort & Club
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA WEST
- 1x Pete Dye Mountain Course at PGA WEST
- 1x Pete Dye Dunes Course at PGA WEST
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.