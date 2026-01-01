La Quinta Resort & Club Stay & Play Package

LA QUINTA, CA | Stay at the iconic La Quinta Resort & Club and experience some of the finest desert golf in Palm Springs, with championship courses at PGA WEST and La Quinta surrounded by the spectacular Santa Rosa Mountains.

From $215 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set against the Santa Rosa Mountains, La Quinta Resort & Club offers stylish accommodations, multiple swimming pools, excellent dining, and a range of leisure facilities, making it an ideal base for a Palm Springs golf vacation.

Staying at La Quinta means golfers are perfectly positioned to experience championship desert golf at the nearby PGA WEST. With spectacular mountain backdrops and renowned layouts, this is one of California's standout golf destinations.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.