FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach

FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach

FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach

FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Lone Cypress

FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Casa Palmero – Pebble Beach

Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package

PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Stay at the luxurious Casa Palmero™ at Pebble Beach® and experience world-famous golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course and The Links at Spanish Bay™, surrounded by the spectacular coastal scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.

From $1485 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located within Pebble Beach Resorts®, Casa Palmero offers luxurious accommodations, personalized service, and a Mediterranean-inspired setting. With elegant rooms, beautiful gardens, and access to excellent spa and dining facilities, it's an ideal base for a Monterey Peninsula golf vacation.

Golfers can enjoy three world-renowned courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and The Links at Spanish Bay. From spectacular ocean views to challenging woodland layouts, each offers a memorable golfing experience, making this a true bucket-list getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.

Low-season travel (Dec to Jul)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1485pp/pn*

High-season travel (Aug to Nov)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1565pp/pn*

Packages include...

  • 3 nights room only at Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach
  • 3 rounds of golf
    • 1x Pebble Beach Golf Links
    • 1x Spyglass Hill Golf Course
    • 1x The Links at Spanish Bay
  • Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
  • All taxes and resort fees

*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

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