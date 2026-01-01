Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package

PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Stay at the luxurious Casa Palmero™ at Pebble Beach® and experience world-famous golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course and The Links at Spanish Bay™, surrounded by the spectacular coastal scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.

From $1485 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located within Pebble Beach Resorts®, Casa Palmero offers luxurious accommodations, personalized service, and a Mediterranean-inspired setting. With elegant rooms, beautiful gardens, and access to excellent spa and dining facilities, it's an ideal base for a Monterey Peninsula golf vacation.

Golfers can enjoy three world-renowned courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and The Links at Spanish Bay. From spectacular ocean views to challenging woodland layouts, each offers a memorable golfing experience, making this a true bucket-list getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.