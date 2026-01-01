Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1485 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package
PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Stay at the luxurious Casa Palmero™ at Pebble Beach® and experience world-famous golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course and The Links at Spanish Bay™, surrounded by the spectacular coastal scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.
From $1485 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located within Pebble Beach Resorts®, Casa Palmero offers luxurious accommodations, personalized service, and a Mediterranean-inspired setting. With elegant rooms, beautiful gardens, and access to excellent spa and dining facilities, it's an ideal base for a Monterey Peninsula golf vacation.
Golfers can enjoy three world-renowned courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and The Links at Spanish Bay. From spectacular ocean views to challenging woodland layouts, each offers a memorable golfing experience, making this a true bucket-list getaway.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (Dec to Jul)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1485pp/pn*
High-season travel (Aug to Nov)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1565pp/pn*
Packages include...
- 3 nights room only at Casa Palmero at Pebble Beach
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Pebble Beach Golf Links
- 1x Spyglass Hill Golf Course
- 1x The Links at Spanish Bay
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.