Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage Stay & Play Package

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA | Stay at Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage and enjoy exceptional desert golf at some of Palm Springs' best courses, while surrounded by the spectacular San Jacinto Mountains.

From $249 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage offers comfortable accommodations, an outdoor swimming pool, and convenient access to The River's shopping and dining options. With some of Palm Springs' finest golf courses nearby, it's an ideal base for a California golf vacation.

Golfers can enjoy three rounds across the region's impressive desert courses, featuring scenic fairways, challenging layouts, and dramatic mountain views. Combined with year-round sunshine and easy access to Palm Springs' attractions, this golf tour offers a memorable desert getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.