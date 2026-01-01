Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $249 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $249 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $249 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $249 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $249 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage Stay & Play Package
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA | Stay at Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage and enjoy exceptional desert golf at some of Palm Springs' best courses, while surrounded by the spectacular San Jacinto Mountains.
From $249 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located in the heart of the Coachella Valley, Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage offers comfortable accommodations, an outdoor swimming pool, and convenient access to The River's shopping and dining options. With some of Palm Springs' finest golf courses nearby, it's an ideal base for a California golf vacation.
Golfers can enjoy three rounds across the region's impressive desert courses, featuring scenic fairways, challenging layouts, and dramatic mountain views. Combined with year-round sunshine and easy access to Palm Springs' attractions, this golf tour offers a memorable desert getaway.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (June to Sept)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $249pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (Jan to Feb, Oct to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $375 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Mar to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $529 pp/pn*
Packages include...
- 3 nights' room only at Hilton Garden Inn Palm Springs/Rancho Mirage
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Classic Club
- 1x Gary Player Signature Course
- 1x Pete Dye Resort Course
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.