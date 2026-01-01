Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa Stay & Play Package

MONTEREY, CA | Stay at Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa and enjoy championship golf at the historic Del Monte Golf Course and renowned Poppy Hills Golf Course, surrounded by the beautiful scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.

From $419 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set among 22 acres of Monterey pines, Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa offers stylish accommodations, excellent dining, and relaxing spa facilities, making it an ideal base for a Monterey golf vacation. Located just minutes from downtown Monterey, the resort combines peaceful surroundings with easy access to some of California's finest golf courses.

Golfers can experience two of the area's most celebrated courses, the historic Del Monte Golf Course and Poppy Hills Golf Course. Del Monte offers a classic layout with tree-lined fairways and challenging greens, while Poppy Hills delivers a memorable championship golf experience surrounded by the natural beauty of the Del Monte Forest. With outstanding golf and the spectacular Monterey coastline nearby, this is a fantastic choice for a California golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.