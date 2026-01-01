The Inn at Spanish Bay Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $1265 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1265 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1265 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1265 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1265 (USD) PP/NIGHT
The Inn at Spanish Bay Stay & Play Package
PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Stay at The Inn at Spanish Bay™ and experience world-famous golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™ and Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, surrounded by the spectacular scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.
From $1265 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Set between Del Monte Forest and the Pacific Ocean, The Inn at Spanish Bay offers stylish accommodations, excellent dining, and beautiful coastal surroundings, making it an ideal base for a Pebble Beach® golf vacation.
Golfers can experience two of the area's most celebrated courses, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. With spectacular ocean views and world-renowned golf nearby, this is a true bucket-list getaway.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (Dec to Jul)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1265pp/pn*
High-season travel (Aug to Nov)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1325pp/pn*
Packages include...
- 3 nights room only at The Inn at Spanish Bay
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Pebble Beach Golf Links
- 1x Spyglass Hill Golf Course
- 1x The Links at Spanish Bay
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.