The Inn at Spanish Bay Stay & Play Package

PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Stay at The Inn at Spanish Bay™ and experience world-famous golf at Pebble Beach Golf Links™ and Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, surrounded by the spectacular scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.

From $1265 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set between Del Monte Forest and the Pacific Ocean, The Inn at Spanish Bay offers stylish accommodations, excellent dining, and beautiful coastal surroundings, making it an ideal base for a Pebble Beach® golf vacation.

Golfers can experience two of the area's most celebrated courses, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. With spectacular ocean views and world-renowned golf nearby, this is a true bucket-list getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.