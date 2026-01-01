The Lodge At Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $1389 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1389 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1389 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1389 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1389 (USD) PP/NIGHT
The Lodge At Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package
PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Stay at the iconic The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ and experience two of the world's most celebrated golf courses, surrounded by the spectacular scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.
From $1389 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Overlooking the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links™, The Lodge at Pebble Beach combines luxury accommodations with an unforgettable setting on California's Monterey Peninsula. Guests can also enjoy excellent dining, spa facilities and spectacular coastal surroundings.
Golfers have the opportunity to experience Pebble Beach's legendary courses, including Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill® Golf Course. With breathtaking Pacific Ocean views and world-renowned golf on your doorstep, this is a true bucket-list golf vacation.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (Dec to Jul)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1389pp/pn*
High-season travel (Aug to Nov)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $1459pp/pn*
Packages include...
- 3 nights room only at The Lodge at Pebble Beach
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Pebble Beach Golf Links
- 1x Spyglass Hill Golf Course
- 1x The Links at Spanish Bay
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.