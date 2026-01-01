The Lodge At Pebble Beach Stay & Play Package

PEBBLE BEACH, CA | Stay at the iconic The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ and experience two of the world's most celebrated golf courses, surrounded by the spectacular scenery of California's Monterey Peninsula.

From $1389 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Overlooking the famous Pebble Beach Golf Links™, The Lodge at Pebble Beach combines luxury accommodations with an unforgettable setting on California's Monterey Peninsula. Guests can also enjoy excellent dining, spa facilities and spectacular coastal surroundings.

Golfers have the opportunity to experience Pebble Beach's legendary courses, including Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill® Golf Course. With breathtaking Pacific Ocean views and world-renowned golf on your doorstep, this is a true bucket-list golf vacation.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.