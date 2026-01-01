The Lodge At Torrey Pines Stay & Play Package

LA JOLLA, CA | Stay at The Lodge at Torrey Pines and experience world-famous golf on the North and South courses at Torrey Pines Golf Course, overlooking the spectacular Pacific coastline of Southern California.

From $779 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Perched above the dramatic cliffs of La Jolla, The Lodge at Torrey Pines offers luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining, and beautiful ocean views, making it an ideal base for a San Diego golf vacation. With elegant surroundings, a full-service spa, and excellent resort amenities, guests can enjoy a relaxing stay just steps from championship golf.

Golfers will experience two of California's most celebrated courses, the North and South courses at Torrey Pines. The South Course has hosted multiple U.S. Open Championships, while the North Course offers equally impressive coastal scenery and an enjoyable challenge. With breathtaking Pacific Ocean views and world-renowned golf, this is a true bucket-list getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.