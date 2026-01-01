Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $435 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $435 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $435 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
CARLSBAD, CA | Stay at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa and enjoy championship golf on the renowned North and South courses, surrounded by the beautiful scenery and the rolling hills of Southern California.
From $435 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located just north of San Diego, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa offers luxurious accommodations, excellent dining, and outstanding leisure facilities, including swimming pools, a full-service spa, and tennis courts, making it an ideal base for a Southern California golf vacation.
Golfers can experience two of the region's most celebrated courses, the North Course and South Course. With a rich history of hosting professional tournaments, these championship layouts offer challenging golf, beautiful scenery, and a memorable experience for players of all abilities. Combined with the resort's first-class amenities and easy access to San Diego's beaches and attractions, this is a fantastic destination for a relaxing golf getaway.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (Jan to Feb)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $435pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (Mar to Apr, Sep to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $459 pp/pn*
High-season travel (May to Aug)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $475 pp/pn*
Packages include...
- 3 nights room only at Omni La Costa Resort
- 3 rounds of golf:
- 2x South Course
- 1x North Course
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.