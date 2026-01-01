FROM FROM $435 (USD) PP/NIGHT

OMNI La Costa – Champions Course

FROM FROM $435 (USD) PP/NIGHT

OMNI La Costa Resort Pool

FROM FROM $435 (USD) PP/NIGHT

OMNI La Costa Resort

Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

CARLSBAD, CA | Stay at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa and enjoy championship golf on the renowned North and South courses, surrounded by the beautiful scenery and the rolling hills of Southern California.

From $435 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located just north of San Diego, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa offers luxurious accommodations, excellent dining, and outstanding leisure facilities, including swimming pools, a full-service spa, and tennis courts, making it an ideal base for a Southern California golf vacation.

Golfers can experience two of the region's most celebrated courses, the North Course and South Course. With a rich history of hosting professional tournaments, these championship layouts offer challenging golf, beautiful scenery, and a memorable experience for players of all abilities. Combined with the resort's first-class amenities and easy access to San Diego's beaches and attractions, this is a fantastic destination for a relaxing golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.

Low-season travel (Jan to Feb)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $435pp/pn*

Mid-season travel (Mar to Apr, Sep to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $459 pp/pn*

High-season travel (May to Aug)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $475 pp/pn*

Packages include...

  • 3 nights room only at Omni La Costa Resort
  • 3 rounds of golf:
    • 2x South Course
    • 1x North Course
  • Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
  • All taxes and resort fees

*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

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Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
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