Omni La Costa Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

CARLSBAD, CA | Stay at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa and enjoy championship golf on the renowned North and South courses, surrounded by the beautiful scenery and the rolling hills of Southern California.

From $435 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located just north of San Diego, Omni La Costa Resort & Spa offers luxurious accommodations, excellent dining, and outstanding leisure facilities, including swimming pools, a full-service spa, and tennis courts, making it an ideal base for a Southern California golf vacation.

Golfers can experience two of the region's most celebrated courses, the North Course and South Course. With a rich history of hosting professional tournaments, these championship layouts offer challenging golf, beautiful scenery, and a memorable experience for players of all abilities. Combined with the resort's first-class amenities and easy access to San Diego's beaches and attractions, this is a fantastic destination for a relaxing golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.