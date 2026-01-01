FROM FROM $185 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Classic Club Golf Course - 6th Hole

FROM FROM $185 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Classic Club Golf Course - 12th Hole

FROM FROM $185 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Indian Canyons – South Course

FROM FROM $185 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Indian Canyons – South Course

Palm Mountain Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

PALM SPRINGS, CA | Stay at Palm Mountain Resort & Spa and enjoy fantastic desert golf at some of the best courses in Palm Springs, while surrounded by the spectacular San Jacinto Mountains in sunny Southern California.

From $185 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in downtown Palm Springs, Palm Mountain Resort & Spa offers comfortable accommodations, beautiful mountain views, and a relaxing outdoor pool. With excellent shopping, restaurants, and local attractions just steps away, it's an ideal base for a Palm Springs golf vacation.

Golfers can enjoy three rounds across Mission Hills North Gary Player Signature Course, the Westin Rancho Mirage Pete Dye Resort Course, and Classic Club. Each offers a memorable challenge, with scenic fairways and dramatic mountain backdrops. Combined with the lively atmosphere of downtown Palm Springs, this is a fantastic desert golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.

Low-season travel (May to Sep)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $185pp/pn*

High-season travel (Jan to Apr, Oct to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - Room only - From $315 pp/pn*

Packages include...

  • 3 nights room only at Palm Mountain Resort & Spa
  • 3 rounds of golf
    • 1x Mission Hills North Gary Player Signature Course
    • 1x Westin Rancho Mirage Pete Dye Resort Course
    • 1x Classic Club
  • Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
  • All taxes and resort fees

*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

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Palm Mountain Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package
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