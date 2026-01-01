Palm Mountain Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

PALM SPRINGS, CA | Stay at Palm Mountain Resort & Spa and enjoy fantastic desert golf at some of the best courses in Palm Springs, while surrounded by the spectacular San Jacinto Mountains in sunny Southern California.

From $185 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in downtown Palm Springs, Palm Mountain Resort & Spa offers comfortable accommodations, beautiful mountain views, and a relaxing outdoor pool. With excellent shopping, restaurants, and local attractions just steps away, it's an ideal base for a Palm Springs golf vacation.

Golfers can enjoy three rounds across Mission Hills North Gary Player Signature Course, the Westin Rancho Mirage Pete Dye Resort Course, and Classic Club. Each offers a memorable challenge, with scenic fairways and dramatic mountain backdrops. Combined with the lively atmosphere of downtown Palm Springs, this is a fantastic desert golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.