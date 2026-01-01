Casa de Campo Stay & Play Package

Stay at the iconic Casa de Campo Resort & Villas and enjoy first-class championship golf, with access to Pete Dye-designed courses including the legendary Teeth of the Dog, Dye Fore, and The Links.

From $629 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set along the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo is one of the Caribbean's most celebrated golf resorts, offering luxurious accommodations, exceptional dining, beautiful beaches, pools, and an impressive range of leisure facilities.

Golf is at the heart of the experience, with three Pete Dye-designed courses led by the iconic Teeth of the Dog, renowned for its spectacular Caribbean Sea holes. Dye Fore offers dramatic elevated views, while The Links provides a classic inland challenge.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.