The Westin Puntacana Resort Stay & Play Package

Stay at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy a luxury beachfront escape paired with world-class Caribbean golf, including access to the spectacular oceanfront Corales Golf Course and the picturesque La Cana Golf Course.

From $759 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set along the beautiful eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club combines a relaxed beachfront setting with modern accommodations, excellent dining, white-sand beaches, outdoor pools, and a range of leisure facilities.

Golf is a highlight of the experience, with access to two outstanding courses. Corales Golf Course, designed by Tom Fazio, delivers a spectacular coastal challenge with dramatic oceanfront holes, while La Cana Golf Course offers 27 holes of scenic Caribbean golf designed by P.B. Dye.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.