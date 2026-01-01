FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Corales Golf Course

FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Punta Espada Golf Club

FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Corales Golf Course

FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Westin Puntacana Resort

FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Westin Puntacana Resort - Room

The Westin Puntacana Resort Stay & Play Package

Stay at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy a luxury beachfront escape paired with world-class Caribbean golf, including access to the spectacular oceanfront Corales Golf Course and the picturesque La Cana Golf Course.

From $759 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set along the beautiful eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club combines a relaxed beachfront setting with modern accommodations, excellent dining, white-sand beaches, outdoor pools, and a range of leisure facilities.

Golf is a highlight of the experience, with access to two outstanding courses. Corales Golf Course, designed by Tom Fazio, delivers a spectacular coastal challenge with dramatic oceanfront holes, while La Cana Golf Course offers 27 holes of scenic Caribbean golf designed by P.B. Dye.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.

Low-season travel (May to Oct)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $759 pp/pn*

High-season travel (Nov to April)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $885 pp/pn*

Packages include:

  • 4 nights' full board accommodation at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club
  • 3 rounds of golf at Corales Golf Course and La Cana Golf Club
  • Unlimited soft drinks and a large selection of alcoholic beverages are available at all bars, restaurants, and La Cana and Corales golf courses and beverage carts.
  • All taxes and resort fees

*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

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