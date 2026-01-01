The Westin Puntacana Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $759 (USD) PP/NIGHT
The Westin Puntacana Resort Stay & Play Package
Stay at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy a luxury beachfront escape paired with world-class Caribbean golf, including access to the spectacular oceanfront Corales Golf Course and the picturesque La Cana Golf Course.
From $759 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Set along the beautiful eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club combines a relaxed beachfront setting with modern accommodations, excellent dining, white-sand beaches, outdoor pools, and a range of leisure facilities.
Golf is a highlight of the experience, with access to two outstanding courses. Corales Golf Course, designed by Tom Fazio, delivers a spectacular coastal challenge with dramatic oceanfront holes, while La Cana Golf Course offers 27 holes of scenic Caribbean golf designed by P.B. Dye.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (May to Oct)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $759 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Nov to April)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $885 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 4 nights' full board accommodation at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club
- 3 rounds of golf at Corales Golf Course and La Cana Golf Club
- Unlimited soft drinks and a large selection of alcoholic beverages are available at all bars, restaurants, and La Cana and Corales golf courses and beverage carts.
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.