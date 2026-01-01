Tortuga Bay Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Tortuga Bay Stay & Play Package
Stay at the luxurious Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy championship golf in a stunning Caribbean setting, with access to the acclaimed Corales and La Cana courses.
From $1,365 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Set within the exclusive Puntacana Resort on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, Tortuga Bay offers a luxurious Caribbean escape, with elegant accommodations, beautiful beaches, exceptional dining, and an array of first-class resort amenities.
Golf is a highlight of the experience, with access to two outstanding courses. Corales delivers a dramatic coastal challenge with spectacular Caribbean Sea views, while La Cana combines scenic oceanfront holes with a more relaxed and playable layout.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (May to Oct)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $1,365 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Nov to April)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $1,725 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 4 nights' full board accommodation at Tortuga Bay
- 3 rounds of golf at Corales Golf Course and La Cana Golf Club
- Unlimited soft drinks and a large selection of alcoholic beverages are available at all bars, restaurants, and La Cana and Corales golf courses and beverage carts
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.