FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Corales Golf Course

FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Corales Golf Course

FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT

La Cana Golf Course

FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Westin Puntacana Resort

FROM FROM $1,365 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Westin Puntacana Resort - Room

Tortuga Bay Stay & Play Package

Stay at the luxurious Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy championship golf in a stunning Caribbean setting, with access to the acclaimed Corales and La Cana courses.

From $1,365 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set within the exclusive Puntacana Resort on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, Tortuga Bay offers a luxurious Caribbean escape, with elegant accommodations, beautiful beaches, exceptional dining, and an array of first-class resort amenities.

Golf is a highlight of the experience, with access to two outstanding courses. Corales delivers a dramatic coastal challenge with spectacular Caribbean Sea views, while La Cana combines scenic oceanfront holes with a more relaxed and playable layout.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.

Low-season travel (May to Oct)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $1,365 pp/pn*

High-season travel (Nov to April)
4 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – full board + unlimited drinks – From $1,725 pp/pn*

Packages include:

  • 4 nights' full board accommodation at Tortuga Bay
  • 3 rounds of golf at Corales Golf Course and La Cana Golf Club
  • Unlimited soft drinks and a large selection of alcoholic beverages are available at all bars, restaurants, and La Cana and Corales golf courses and beverage carts
  • All taxes and resort fees

*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

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