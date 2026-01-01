Tortuga Bay Stay & Play Package

Stay at the luxurious Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club and enjoy championship golf in a stunning Caribbean setting, with access to the acclaimed Corales and La Cana courses.

From $1,365 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set within the exclusive Puntacana Resort on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic, Tortuga Bay offers a luxurious Caribbean escape, with elegant accommodations, beautiful beaches, exceptional dining, and an array of first-class resort amenities.

Golf is a highlight of the experience, with access to two outstanding courses. Corales delivers a dramatic coastal challenge with spectacular Caribbean Sea views, while La Cana combines scenic oceanfront holes with a more relaxed and playable layout.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.