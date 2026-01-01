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Cocotal Golf Club

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Cocotal Golf Club

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Cocotal Golf Club

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Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort

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Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort

Cocotal Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort or Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort and golf at Cocotal Golf Club.

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WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
    • Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort
    • Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort
  • Golf for each player at Cocotal Golf Club
  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

*Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
**Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

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Cocotal Stay & Play Package
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