Cocotal Stay & Play Package
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
Cocotal Stay & Play Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort or Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort and golf at Cocotal Golf Club.
Click Below for Pricing*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
- Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort
- Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort
- Golf for each player at Cocotal Golf Club
- Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
*Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
**Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.