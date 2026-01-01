Cocotal Stay & Play Package

Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:

Paradisus Palma Real Golf & Spa Resort Melia Punta Cana Beach Resort

Golf for each player at Cocotal Golf Club

Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

*Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.

**Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.