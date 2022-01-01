Dubai Golf Packages

Premier Desert Golf in Dubai

Life in the Arabian Desert forever changed in 1988. That’s when the first championship grass golf course debuted in the Middle East – the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club. Since then, Dubai has developed into one of the world’s premier desert golf destinations with more than a dozen courses. Grass fed by plenty of water can easily grow atop the sandy soil, creating the pure and firm conditions golfers prefer. During that same time, Dubai’s reputation as an international tourism hub has expanded as well, attracting foreigners from near and far to experience its fine hotels and restaurants and unique culture. The DP World Tour’s “Race to Dubai” - its season-ending championship - concludes at Greg Norman’s Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomery (Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai) and Ernie Els (The Els Club) are three other celebrity player-architects who have left their mark on the game in Dubai. This golf oasis also offers an escape from the desert’s heat after dark. Players can tee it up for night golf under the lights on several courses, including the Faldo course at the Emirates Golf Club and The Track, Meydan Golf, a nine-hole course. Many golf club driving ranges stay lit by floodlights after dark, too.