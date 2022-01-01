FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Dubai Hills Golf Club - 14th Hole

FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai

FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Arabian Ranches Golf Club

FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The Track, Meydan Golf

Dubai Golf Around Package

Enjoy 7 nights’ accommodations at the Vida Emirates Hills and 5 rounds of golf at The Els Club – Dubai, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and night golf at The Track, Meydan Golf.

From $267 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 7 nights’ accommodations at the Vida Emirates Hills
  • 5 rounds of golf for each player at The Els Club – Dubai, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and night golf at The Track, Meydan Golf
  • Desert Safari
  • Daily breakfast for each player
  • DXB airport transfers (Golf transfers not included)

* Price may vary by travel date and includes taxes & fees.

Get Quote

Now Reading
Dubai Golf Around Package
Search Near Me