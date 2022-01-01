Dubai Golf Around Package
FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $267 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Dubai Golf Around Package
Enjoy 7 nights’ accommodations at the Vida Emirates Hills and 5 rounds of golf at The Els Club – Dubai, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and night golf at The Track, Meydan Golf.
From $267 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodations at the Vida Emirates Hills
- 5 rounds of golf for each player at The Els Club – Dubai, Montgomerie Golf Club Dubai, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and night golf at The Track, Meydan Golf
- Desert Safari
- Daily breakfast for each player
- DXB airport transfers (Golf transfers not included)
* Price may vary by travel date and includes taxes & fees.