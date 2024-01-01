England’s Royal Golf Package

FROM FROM $587 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Hillside Golf Club - 18th hole

Royal Birkdale Golf Club - Par 3 course

Formby Golf Club - 18th hole

Royal Liverpool Golf Club - 11th hole

The Vincent Hotel rooms

Experience outstanding golf along England’s golf coast with a tour of some of the most famous courses England has to offer. Take on the 3 Royal courses, including Royal Lytham & St Annes and Royal Birkdale which are 2 of only 3 golf clubs to have hosted The Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and The Open. All from a convenient central location, this trip is definitely a must do for any links golf enthusiast!

From $587 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 7 nights’ accommodation
  • 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
    • Royal Liverpool Golf Club
    • Royal Birkdale Golf Club
    • Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club
    • Formby Golf Club
    • Hillside Golf Club
  • Daily breakfast included
  • Price includes all tax and resort fees
  • Private tour transportation available on request

Day-by-day itinerary

  • Day 1: Arrive at Manchester airport and travel to The Vincent Hotel, Southport. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
  • Day 2: Play Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around Southport.
  • Day 3: Play Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
  • Day 4: Play Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club.
  • Day 5: Rest Day – Head into Liverpool for a day of sightseeing and head to the House of Evelyn on-site spa for an evening of relaxing.
  • Day 6: Play Formby Golf Club.
  • Day 7: Play Hillside Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around Liverpool.
  • Day 8: Check-out and depart for Manchester airport.

