England’s Royal Golf Package
FROM FROM $587 (USD) PP/NIGHT
England’s Royal Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Vincent Hotel and 5 rounds of golf
Experience outstanding golf along England’s golf coast with a tour of some of the most famous courses England has to offer. Take on the 3 Royal courses, including Royal Lytham & St Annes and Royal Birkdale which are 2 of only 3 golf clubs to have hosted The Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and The Open. All from a convenient central location, this trip is definitely a must do for any links golf enthusiast!
From $587 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Royal Liverpool Golf Club
- Royal Birkdale Golf Club
- Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club
- Formby Golf Club
- Hillside Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Manchester airport and travel to The Vincent Hotel, Southport. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around Southport.
- Day 3: Play Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
- Day 4: Play Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Head into Liverpool for a day of sightseeing and head to the House of Evelyn on-site spa for an evening of relaxing.
- Day 6: Play Formby Golf Club.
- Day 7: Play Hillside Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around Liverpool.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Manchester airport.