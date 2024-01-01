Royal St George’s Golf Package
Royal St George’s Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Royal Hotel and 5 rounds of golf
Staying on the scenic east coast of Kent, you will be situated in the perfect position to play 3 past and present Open Championship Courses. After taking on this accomplishing feat, enjoy a more relaxing round at Littlestone. Take in the amazing views of the English Channel at North Foreland and finish the day back at the hotel enjoying exquisite dining. A golf tour to Kent is certainly one to organise!
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Prince’s Golf Course at The Lodge at Prince’s Golf Club
- Royal St George’s Golf Club
- Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club
- North Foreland Golf Club
- Littlestone Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at London Heathrow or London Gatwick airport and travel to the Royal Hotel, Deal. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Prince’s Golf Course. Optional sightseeing of the coastline around Deal.
- Day 3: Play Royal St George’s Golf Club.
- Day 4: Play Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club. Optional sightseeing of the historic and beautiful Kent Gardens.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Head out to explore the historic castles of Dover, Hever and Leeds and come back to enjoy some traditional local food in the town centre.
- Day 6: Play North Foreland Golf Club. Optional sightseeing in Canterbury after the round.
- Day 7: Play Littlestone Golf Club. Optional sightseeing in Sandwich.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for London Heathrow or London Gatwick airport.