Royal St George’s Golf Club

Prince’s Golf Course at The Lodge at Prince’s Golf Club - 5th green

North Foreland Golf Club - 5th hole

Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club

Royal St George’s Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Royal Hotel and 5 rounds of golf

Staying on the scenic east coast of Kent, you will be situated in the perfect position to play 3 past and present Open Championship Courses. After taking on this accomplishing feat, enjoy a more relaxing round at Littlestone. Take in the amazing views of the English Channel at North Foreland and finish the day back at the hotel enjoying exquisite dining. A golf tour to Kent is certainly one to organise!

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 7 nights’ accommodation
  • 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
    • Prince’s Golf Course at The Lodge at Prince’s Golf Club
    • Royal St George’s Golf Club
    • Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club
    • North Foreland Golf Club
    • Littlestone Golf Club
  • Daily breakfast included
  • Price includes all tax and resort fees
  • Private tour transportation available on request

Day-by-day itinerary

  • Day 1: Arrive at London Heathrow or London Gatwick airport and travel to the Royal Hotel, Deal. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
  • Day 2: Play Prince’s Golf Course. Optional sightseeing of the coastline around Deal.
  • Day 3: Play Royal St George’s Golf Club.
  • Day 4: Play Royal Cinque Ports Golf Club. Optional sightseeing of the historic and beautiful Kent Gardens.
  • Day 5: Rest Day – Head out to explore the historic castles of Dover, Hever and Leeds and come back to enjoy some traditional local food in the town centre.
  • Day 6: Play North Foreland Golf Club. Optional sightseeing in Canterbury after the round.
  • Day 7: Play Littlestone Golf Club. Optional sightseeing in Sandwich.
  • Day 8: Check-out and depart for London Heathrow or London Gatwick airport.

