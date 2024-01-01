Royal St George’s Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Royal Hotel and 5 rounds of golf

Staying on the scenic east coast of Kent, you will be situated in the perfect position to play 3 past and present Open Championship Courses. After taking on this accomplishing feat, enjoy a more relaxing round at Littlestone. Take in the amazing views of the English Channel at North Foreland and finish the day back at the hotel enjoying exquisite dining. A golf tour to Kent is certainly one to organise!

From $527 Per Person/Night*