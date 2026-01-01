Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge Stay & Play Package

ORLANDO, FL | Stay at the iconic Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge and enjoy championship golf on the renowned Champion/Challenger layout, annual host of the PGA TOUR's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

From $285 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located just outside downtown Orlando, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge is one of Florida's most celebrated golf destinations. Closely associated with Arnold Palmer for decades, the intimate lodge offers comfortable accommodations alongside dining, a swimming pool, fitness facilities, and a spa, creating a classic golf-club atmosphere.

Golf is the centerpiece of the Bay Hill experience. The famous Champion and Challenger nines combine to create the championship course used for the PGA TOUR's Arnold Palmer Invitational, delivering a demanding test featuring strategic bunkering, water hazards, and memorable finishing holes. The additional Charger nine provides another enjoyable option during a stay.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.