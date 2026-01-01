Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $285 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $285 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $285 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $285 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge Stay & Play Package
ORLANDO, FL | Stay at the iconic Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge and enjoy championship golf on the renowned Champion/Challenger layout, annual host of the PGA TOUR's Arnold Palmer Invitational.
From $285 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located just outside downtown Orlando, Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge is one of Florida's most celebrated golf destinations. Closely associated with Arnold Palmer for decades, the intimate lodge offers comfortable accommodations alongside dining, a swimming pool, fitness facilities, and a spa, creating a classic golf-club atmosphere.
Golf is the centerpiece of the Bay Hill experience. The famous Champion and Challenger nines combine to create the championship course used for the PGA TOUR's Arnold Palmer Invitational, delivering a demanding test featuring strategic bunkering, water hazards, and memorable finishing holes. The additional Charger nine provides another enjoyable option during a stay.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (June to Sept)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - B&B - From $285 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (Apr to May, Oct to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - B&B - From $459 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Jan to Mar)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - B&B - From $569 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' bed & breakfast at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club
- 1x Waldof Astoria Golf Club
- 1x Shingle Creek Golf Club
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, dining options, and fitness and leisure facilities
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.