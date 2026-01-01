Encore Resort At Reunion Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $175 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $175 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $175 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $175 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Encore Resort At Reunion Stay & Play Package
ORLANDO, FL | Stay in a spacious private vacation home at Encore Resort at Reunion and enjoy championship golf at some of Orlando's best courses, all within easy reach of the city's world-famous attractions.
From $175 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located just outside Orlando, Encore Resort at Reunion offers spacious private vacation homes with multiple bedrooms, generous living areas, and private pools, making it an excellent choice for groups and golf getaways. Guests can also enjoy a range of resort amenities, including dining options, swimming pools, a water park, and fitness and leisure facilities.
Golfers are ideally positioned to experience an impressive selection of championship courses throughout the Orlando area. With numerous renowned layouts within easy reach, Encore Resort provides a convenient base for combining memorable rounds of golf with everything Central Florida has to offer.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (June to Sept)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - B&B - From $175 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (Oct)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - B&B - From $235 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Nov to May)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - B&B - From $275 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' bed & breakfast at Encore Resort at Reunion
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x International Course or National Course at Omni ChampionsGate
- 1x Crooked Cat Course or Panther Lake Course at Orange County National
- 1x Celebration Golf Course
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities and dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.