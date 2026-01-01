JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

Stay at the luxurious JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and enjoy first-class golf across two championship courses, with rounds available on the Miller Course and Soffer Course.

From $475 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in Aventura between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa combines upscale accommodations with an impressive range of amenities. Guests can enjoy a selection of restaurants and bars, a luxury spa, swimming pools, and the resort's water park, all within easy reach of South Florida's beaches, shopping, and entertainment.

Golf is at the heart of the resort experience, with two championship courses offering distinctive challenges. The Miller Course provides a scenic and enjoyable test, while the Soffer Course combines strategic bunkering, water hazards, and beautifully maintained surroundings, giving golfers two excellent layouts to experience during their stay.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.