Melia Orlando Celebration Stay & Play Package

CELEBRATION, FL | Stay at the stylish Melia Orlando Celebration and enjoy easy access to some of Central Florida's best golf courses, combining championship golf with a prime location close to Orlando's world-famous attractions.

From $185 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in the charming town of Celebration, just minutes from Orlando's world-famous attractions, Melia Orlando Celebration offers spacious accommodations, modern amenities, a lagoon-style pool, dining options, and a relaxed setting for a Florida golf vacation.

Golfers are perfectly positioned to experience some of Central Florida's excellent courses, with a variety of championship layouts within easy reach of the hotel. Combined with Orlando's renowned dining, entertainment, and attractions, Melia Orlando Celebration makes an ideal base for a golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.