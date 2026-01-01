Melia Orlando Celebration Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $187 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $187 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $187 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $187 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Melia Orlando Celebration Stay & Play Package
CELEBRATION, FL | Stay at the stylish Melia Orlando Celebration and enjoy easy access to some of Central Florida's best golf courses, combining championship golf with a prime location close to Orlando's world-famous attractions.
From $185 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located in the charming town of Celebration, just minutes from Orlando's world-famous attractions, Melia Orlando Celebration offers spacious accommodations, modern amenities, a lagoon-style pool, dining options, and a relaxed setting for a Florida golf vacation.
Golfers are perfectly positioned to experience some of Central Florida's excellent courses, with a variety of championship layouts within easy reach of the hotel. Combined with Orlando's renowned dining, entertainment, and attractions, Melia Orlando Celebration makes an ideal base for a golf getaway.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (May to Sept)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $185 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (Oct to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $255 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Jan to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $309 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' room-only accommodation at Melia Orlando Celebration
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Celebration Golf Course
- 1x Shingle Creek Golf Club
- 1x Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.