Miami Lakes Hotel Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $235 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $235 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $235 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $235 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Miami Lakes Hotel Stay & Play Package
MIAMI LAKES, FL | Stay at the conveniently located Miami Lakes Hotel and enjoy three rounds of golf at Miami Lakes Golf Club, Miami Shores Country Club, and Normandy Shores Golf Club, all within easy reach of Miami's famous beaches, dining, and nightlife.
From $235 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located in Miami Lakes, the Miami Lakes Hotel provides a comfortable and convenient base for a South Florida golf getaway. With Miami's renowned beaches, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife within easy reach, golfers can combine time on the course with everything this vibrant destination has to offer.
The package features three distinctive South Florida golf experiences. Play Miami Lakes Golf Club before heading closer to the coast for rounds at Miami Shores Country Club and Normandy Shores Golf Club, providing plenty of variety across three enjoyable Miami-area layouts.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (June to Oct)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – B&B – From $235 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (May)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – B&B – From $279 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Nov to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – B&B – From $325 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' bed & breakfast at Miami Lakes Hotel
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x Normandy Shores Golf Club
- 1x Miami Shores Country Club
- 1x Miami Lakes Golf Club
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.