Miami Lakes Hotel Stay & Play Package

MIAMI LAKES, FL | Stay at the conveniently located Miami Lakes Hotel and enjoy three rounds of golf at Miami Lakes Golf Club, Miami Shores Country Club, and Normandy Shores Golf Club, all within easy reach of Miami's famous beaches, dining, and nightlife.

From $235 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in Miami Lakes, the Miami Lakes Hotel provides a comfortable and convenient base for a South Florida golf getaway. With Miami's renowned beaches, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife within easy reach, golfers can combine time on the course with everything this vibrant destination has to offer.

The package features three distinctive South Florida golf experiences. Play Miami Lakes Golf Club before heading closer to the coast for rounds at Miami Shores Country Club and Normandy Shores Golf Club, providing plenty of variety across three enjoyable Miami-area layouts.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.