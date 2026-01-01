Mission Resort + Club Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $189 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Mission Resort + Club Stay & Play Package
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL | Stay at Mission Resort + Club and enjoy three rounds of golf across two distinctive championship courses, including the renowned El Campeon and scenic Las Colinas.
From $189 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Set among the rolling hills and lakes of Central Florida, Mission Resort + Club offers comfortable accommodations, a selection of dining options, swimming pools, and leisure facilities in a peaceful setting less than an hour from Orlando.
Golf is at the heart of the experience, with two contrasting courses located at the resort. El Campeon is known for its dramatic elevation changes, rolling fairways, and challenging layout, while Las Colinas offers a more forgiving but equally enjoyable test amid the natural beauty of Central Florida.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (June to Aug)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $189 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (May, Oct to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $219 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Jan to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $269 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' room-only accommodation at Mission Resort + Club
- 3 rounds of golf
- 2x El Campeon
- 1x Las Colinas
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.