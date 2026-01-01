Mission Resort + Club Stay & Play Package

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL | Stay at Mission Resort + Club and enjoy three rounds of golf across two distinctive championship courses, including the renowned El Campeon and scenic Las Colinas.

From $189 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set among the rolling hills and lakes of Central Florida, Mission Resort + Club offers comfortable accommodations, a selection of dining options, swimming pools, and leisure facilities in a peaceful setting less than an hour from Orlando.

Golf is at the heart of the experience, with two contrasting courses located at the resort. El Campeon is known for its dramatic elevation changes, rolling fairways, and challenging layout, while Las Colinas offers a more forgiving but equally enjoyable test amid the natural beauty of Central Florida.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.