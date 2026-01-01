Omni Amelia Island Resort Stay & Play Package

AMELIA ISLAND, FL | Stay at the oceanfront Omni Amelia Island Resort and enjoy first-class golf on Florida's Atlantic coast, with rounds at the scenic Oak Marsh Course and nearby Amelia River Club.

From $415 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Set along the beautiful Atlantic coastline of Amelia Island, Omni Amelia Island Resort combines oceanfront accommodations with an impressive range of dining and leisure facilities. Guests can enjoy expansive pools, direct beach access, spa facilities, and a relaxed coastal setting, making it an ideal base for a Florida golf getaway.

Golf is a highlight of the experience, with the Oak Marsh Course offering a scenic layout through moss-draped oaks and coastal marshland. Nearby, The Amelia River Club provides another distinctive challenge, combining tree-lined fairways, water hazards, and attractive natural surroundings.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.