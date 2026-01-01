Omni Amelia Island Resort Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $415 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $415 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $415 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $415 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Omni Amelia Island Resort Stay & Play Package
AMELIA ISLAND, FL | Stay at the oceanfront Omni Amelia Island Resort and enjoy first-class golf on Florida's Atlantic coast, with rounds at the scenic Oak Marsh Course and nearby Amelia River Club.
From $415 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Set along the beautiful Atlantic coastline of Amelia Island, Omni Amelia Island Resort combines oceanfront accommodations with an impressive range of dining and leisure facilities. Guests can enjoy expansive pools, direct beach access, spa facilities, and a relaxed coastal setting, making it an ideal base for a Florida golf getaway.
Golf is a highlight of the experience, with the Oak Marsh Course offering a scenic layout through moss-draped oaks and coastal marshland. Nearby, The Amelia River Club provides another distinctive challenge, combining tree-lined fairways, water hazards, and attractive natural surroundings.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (Jan to Feb)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $415 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (Aug to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $435 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Mar to Jul)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $519 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' room-only accommodation at Omni Amelia Island Resort
- 3 rounds of golf
- 2x Oak marsh Course
- 1x The Amelia River Club
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, spa facilities, dining options, and direct beach access
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.