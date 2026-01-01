Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $239 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $239 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $239 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $239 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate Stay & Play Package
CHAMPIONSGATE, FL | Stay at the impressive Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate and enjoy first-class golf on the International and National courses, alongside a round at nearby Celebration Golf Course.
From $239 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located just outside Orlando, Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate combines upscale accommodations with an extensive range of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, dining options, spa and fitness facilities, and plenty of opportunities to relax after a day on the course.
Golf is at the heart of the experience, with the International and National courses offering two distinctive championship layouts at ChampionsGate. The International Course provides a links-inspired challenge, while the National Course winds through native wetlands and Florida woodland. A round at nearby Celebration Golf Course completes an excellent three-round Orlando golf getaway.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (May to Sept)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $239 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (Oct to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $299 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Jan to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS – Room Only – From $355 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' room-only accommodation at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x International Course at Omni ChampionsGate
- 1x National Course at Omni ChampionsGate
- 1x Celebration Golf Course
- Access to the resort's extensive amenities, including swimming pools, spa and fitness facilities, restaurants, and casual dining options
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.