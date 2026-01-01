Omni Orlando Resort At Championsgate Stay & Play Package

CHAMPIONSGATE, FL | Stay at the impressive Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate and enjoy first-class golf on the International and National courses, alongside a round at nearby Celebration Golf Course.

From $239 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located just outside Orlando, Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate combines upscale accommodations with an extensive range of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, dining options, spa and fitness facilities, and plenty of opportunities to relax after a day on the course.

Golf is at the heart of the experience, with the International and National courses offering two distinctive championship layouts at ChampionsGate. The International Course provides a links-inspired challenge, while the National Course winds through native wetlands and Florida woodland. A round at nearby Celebration Golf Course completes an excellent three-round Orlando golf getaway.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.