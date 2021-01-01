Orlando Getaway Golf Package
Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at SpringHill Suites or TownePlace Suites and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County National, and Walt Disney World Golf.
From $167 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at SpringHill Suites or TownePlace Suites
- Breakfast included each morning
- 1 morning round at Celebration Golf Club
- 1 morning round at Orange County National (Panther Lake or Crooked Cat)
- 1 morning round at Walt Disney World Golf (Magnolia, Palm, or Lake Buena Vista)
- Cart included with all rounds
- Lunch and range balls included with Celebration and Orange County National
* Price is based on traveling by April 30, 2020.
* Price based on double occupancy.