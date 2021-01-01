FROM FROM $167 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Orlando Getaway Golf Package

Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at SpringHill Suites or TownePlace Suites and 3 rounds of golf at Celebration Golf Club, Orange County National, and Walt Disney World Golf.

From $167 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 3 nights' accommodations at SpringHill Suites or TownePlace Suites
    • Breakfast included each morning
  • 1 morning round at Celebration Golf Club
  • 1 morning round at Orange County National (Panther Lake or Crooked Cat)
  • 1 morning round at Walt Disney World Golf (Magnolia, Palm, or Lake Buena Vista)
    • Cart included with all rounds
    • Lunch and range balls included with Celebration and Orange County National

* Price is based on traveling by April 30, 2020.
* Price based on double occupancy.

