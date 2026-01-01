Reunion Resort & Golf Club Stay & Play Package
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $215 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Reunion Resort & Golf Club Stay & Play Package
REUNION, FL | Stay at Reunion Resort & Golf Club and enjoy three championship courses designed by golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and Arnold Palmer, all within easy reach of Orlando's world-famous attractions.
From $215 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*
Located just outside Orlando, Reunion Resort & Golf Club offers spacious self-catering accommodations and an impressive range of resort amenities, making it an excellent choice for groups and golf getaways. Guests can enjoy swimming pools, dining options, fitness and leisure facilities, all while being ideally positioned to explore Central Florida.
Golf is at the heart of the experience, with three distinctive championship courses designed by some of the biggest names in the game. The Nicklaus Course delivers a strategic test, the Watson Course features wide fairways and challenging green complexes, while the Palmer Course combines dramatic elevation changes with memorable risk-and-reward opportunities.
*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
All packages can be customized to your exact needs. Prices displayed are a guide, please inquire for more details.
Low-season travel (June to Aug)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - SELF-CATERING - From $215 pp/pn*
Mid-season travel (May, Sep to Dec)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - SELF-CATERING - From $275 pp/pn*
High-season travel (Jan to Apr)
3 NIGHTS/3 ROUNDS - SELF-CATERING - From $385 pp/pn*
Packages include:
- 3 nights' self-catering accommodation at Reunion Resort & Golf Club
- 3 rounds of golf
- 1x The Nicklaus Course
- 1x The Watson Course
- 1x The Palmer Course
- Access to the resort's amenities, including swimming pools, dining options, and fitness and leisure facilities
- All taxes and resort fees
*Price varies by travel date and includes taxes & resort fees – inquire for more details.