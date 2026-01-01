Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort Stay & Play Package

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL | Stay at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa and experience world-class golf at TPC Sawgrass, home of THE PLAYERS Championship and the iconic island-green 17th hole on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course.

From $569 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in Ponte Vedra Beach on Florida's northeast coast, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa combines comfortable accommodations with an impressive range of amenities. Guests can enjoy multiple dining options, swimming pools, spa and fitness facilities, and access to the resort's private beach club, providing plenty of ways to relax away from the course.

The highlight of any golf stay is the opportunity to experience TPC Sawgrass. THE PLAYERS Stadium Course is one of the most recognizable layouts in golf, renowned for its famous par-3 17th and annual hosting of THE PLAYERS Championship, while Dye's Valley Course provides another excellent Pete Dye-designed challenge.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.