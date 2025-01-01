The Copperhead Cup Package

Feel the thrill of a true PGA TOUR experience in our Inaugural Copperhead Cup, playing the famed Copperhead Course, home of the PGA TOUR's Valspar Championship, just two weeks before the pros take the stage. Be part of a world-class tournament with two unforgettable rounds of competition on this prestigious championship course favored by the pros. Complete with grandstands and pristine fairways and greens, Copperhead will be in peak condition for this memorable event. It's your turn to take on the Snake Pit.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
YOUR ENTRY FEE INCLUDES:
- Three (3) rounds of golf on the famed Copperhead Course, home of the PGA TOUR's Valspar Championship
- Two (2) breakfast buffets
- Welcome reception including beer, wine, and appetizers
- Monday evening dinner at Packard's Steakhouse
- Closing awards lunch with $6,000 of prizes, including the "Copperhead Cup"
- Welcome gift
- Pre and post room rates starting from $259.00++ per night
- Pre and post golf rates at $200.00 + tax per player | Booking window for pre and post golf rounds opens Monday, February 16, 2026
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- The tournament will be a Two-Person Best Ball (Net) format. The event will be flighted by handicaps, and prizes will be awarded based on the total number of participants.
- Only one person per team needs to register. All players must have a registered GHIN Handicap.
The Copperhead Course will be cart path only in preparation of the Valspar Championship. Players may opt to take a cart or walk. Caddies not included or required.
* Subject to availability. Certain restrictions may apply. Cannot be combined with other offers. Recreational activities are weather dependent and schedules may vary. The field will be capped at a maximum of 120 players. Pricing includes all taxes & fees.