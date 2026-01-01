Trump National Doral Miami Stay & Play Package

MIAMI, FL | Stay at Trump National Doral Miami and enjoy first-class championship golf across four distinctive courses, including the iconic Blue Monster alongside the Golden Palm, Red Tiger, and Silver Fox courses.

From $365 Per Person/Night (low-season travel)*

Located in the heart of South Florida, Trump National Doral Miami combines upscale accommodations with an extensive range of resort amenities. Guests can enjoy multiple dining options, swimming pools, spa and fitness facilities, providing plenty of opportunities to relax between rounds while remaining within easy reach of Miami's beaches, shopping, dining, and nightlife.

Golf is at the heart of the resort experience, with four championship courses offering plenty of variety. The legendary Blue Monster provides the headline challenge, while the Golden Palm, Red Tiger, and Silver Fox courses each offer their own distinctive layouts and tests, making Doral one of Miami's standout golf destinations.

*Pricing varies by travel date – see details below.