GolfPass Partner Events

GolfPass Partner Events are exclusive offers from our key resort and golf course partners. They are one-of-a-kind, best-in-class golf travel experiences often created for Buddy Trip Captains only. They allow the lead decision-makers of group golf trips of all sizes to see first-hand what a resort, course or destination can deliver before bringing their group back at a later date. The captain who steers the ship enjoys the spoils of special discount pricing. Don't delay. Sign up for our next event to see where your next memorable Buddies Golf Trip could be headed.