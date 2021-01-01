Stay Connected

© Copyright 2021 GolfPass. All rights reserved.

FROM FROM $567 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Kapalua Resort Plantation Course - Hole 18

FROM FROM $567 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Kapalua Resort Bay Course

FROM FROM $567 (USD) PP/NIGHT

The King Kamehameha Golf Club - Hole 18

Best of Maui Golf Package

Island golf doesn't get any better than the Hawaiian island of Maui. Breezy fairways, ocean views and enchanting sunsets await golfers on this magical Pacific paradise. Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and 3 rounds of golf. Experience both of Kapalua's championship golf courses: the newly refined Plantation Course and the oceanfront Bay Course. This package also includes a round at a private course on Maui, King Kamehameha Golf Club, set high on the slopes overlooking the ocean.

From $567 Per Person/Night*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
  • 3 rounds of golf at the newly refined Coore/Crenshaw designed Kapalua Resort Plantation Course, Kapalua Resort Bay Course, and King Kamehameha Golf Club (Troon Golf Vacations Troon Privé Exclusive Course)
  • Avis full size rental car
  • Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!

Additional rounds available at: Kahili Golf Course. Additional fees apply.

* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees

Kapalua Plantation Course photo by Dave Sansom

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me