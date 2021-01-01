Best of Maui Golf Package

Island golf doesn't get any better than the Hawaiian island of Maui. Breezy fairways, ocean views and enchanting sunsets await golfers on this magical Pacific paradise. Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and 3 rounds of golf. Experience both of Kapalua's championship golf courses: the newly refined Plantation Course and the oceanfront Bay Course. This package also includes a round at a private course on Maui, King Kamehameha Golf Club, set high on the slopes overlooking the ocean.

From $567 Per Person/Night*