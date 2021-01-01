Best of Maui Golf Package
FROM FROM $567 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $567 (USD) PP/NIGHT
FROM FROM $567 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Best of Maui Golf Package
Island golf doesn't get any better than the Hawaiian island of Maui. Breezy fairways, ocean views and enchanting sunsets await golfers on this magical Pacific paradise. Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua and 3 rounds of golf. Experience both of Kapalua's championship golf courses: the newly refined Plantation Course and the oceanfront Bay Course. This package also includes a round at a private course on Maui, King Kamehameha Golf Club, set high on the slopes overlooking the ocean.
From $567 Per Person/Night*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 4 nights' accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua
- 3 rounds of golf at the newly refined Coore/Crenshaw designed Kapalua Resort Plantation Course, Kapalua Resort Bay Course, and King Kamehameha Golf Club (Troon Golf Vacations Troon Privé Exclusive Course)
- Avis full size rental car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
Additional rounds available at: Kahili Golf Course. Additional fees apply.
* Price based on double occupancy and does not include taxes and fees
Kapalua Plantation Course photo by Dave Sansom