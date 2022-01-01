Ka'anapali Stay & Play Package
Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at either The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali or the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at Ka'anapali Kai Golf Club & Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 3 nights' accommodations at either The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka'anapali or the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa
- 2 rounds of golf for each player at Ka'anapali Kai Golf Club and Royal Ka'anapali Golf Club
- Avis Full-Size rental car
- Troon Rewards only available at participating locations on the golf portion of your package. Visit TroonRewards.com to join Troon Rewards today for participating courses!
* Price based on double occupancy and varies by travel date. Does not include taxes and fees.