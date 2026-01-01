Princeville Makai Stay & Play Package

Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas The Cliffs at Princeville

Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:

Princeville Makai Golf Club

Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.

** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.