FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Princeville Makai Golf Club

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Princeville Makai Golf Club

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay

Princeville Makai Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas, or The Cliffs at Princeville and golf at Princeville Makai Golf Club.

Click Below for Pricing*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
    • 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay
    • Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas
    • The Cliffs at Princeville
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
    • Princeville Makai Golf Club
  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

Click “Book Now” to start planning your next golf getaway

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Princeville Makai Stay & Play Package
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