Princeville Makai Stay & Play Package
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
Princeville Makai Stay & Play Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay, Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas, or The Cliffs at Princeville and golf at Princeville Makai Golf Club.
Click Below for Pricing*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
- 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay
- Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas
- The Cliffs at Princeville
- Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
- Princeville Makai Golf Club
- Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.