The Oahu Golf Around Package
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
The Oahu Golf Around Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at Hampton Inn & Suites Oahu/Kapolei, Residence Inn Oahu Kapolei, or Embassy Suites Oahu Kapolei and golf at Kapolei Golf Club or Pearl at Kalauao.
Click Below for Pricing*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
- Hampton Inn & Suites Oahu/Kapolei
- Residence Inn Oahu Kapolei
- Embassy Suites Oahu Kapolei
- Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
- Kapolei Golf Club
- Pearl at Kalauao
- Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.