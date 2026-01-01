FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Pearl at Kalauao

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Kapolei Golf Club

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Hampton Inn & Suites Oahu/Kapolei

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Embassy Suites Oahu Kapolei

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Residence Inn Oahu Kapolei

The Oahu Golf Around Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at Hampton Inn & Suites Oahu/Kapolei, Residence Inn Oahu Kapolei, or Embassy Suites Oahu Kapolei and golf at Kapolei Golf Club or Pearl at Kalauao.

Click Below for Pricing*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
    • Hampton Inn & Suites Oahu/Kapolei
    • Residence Inn Oahu Kapolei
    • Embassy Suites Oahu Kapolei
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
    • Kapolei Golf Club
    • Pearl at Kalauao
  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

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