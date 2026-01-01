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Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences

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The Ocean Course at Hokuala

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The Ocean Course at Hokuala

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Kauai Ocean Club & Residences

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The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort

The Ocean Course at Hokuala Stay & Play Package

Enjoy lodging accommodations at Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences, Marriott's Kaua'i Beach Club, or The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort and golf at The Ocean Course at Hokuala.

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WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
    • Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences
    • Marriott's Kaua'i Beach Club
    • The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
    • The Ocean Course at Hokuala
  • Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**

* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.

Click “Book Now” to start planning your next golf getaway

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The Ocean Course at Hokuala Stay & Play Package
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