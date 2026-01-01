The Ocean Course at Hokuala Stay & Play Package
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
FROM Click Below for Pricing*
The Ocean Course at Hokuala Stay & Play Package
Enjoy lodging accommodations at Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences, Marriott's Kaua'i Beach Club, or The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort and golf at The Ocean Course at Hokuala.
Click Below for Pricing*
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following properties:
- Timbers Kauai Ocean Club & Residences
- Marriott's Kaua'i Beach Club
- The Royal Sonesta Kauai Resort
- Golf for each player at your choice of the following courses:
- The Ocean Course at Hokuala
- Your choice of any size rental car from most major brands**
* Price varies by travel date. Includes all applicable taxes. Additional property fees not included in package price may apply.
** Rental vehicle reserved in separate transaction and not included in package price.