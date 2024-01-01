Ballyliffin & Rosapenna Golf Package
Ballyliffin & Rosapenna Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Ballyliffin Lodge and 5 rounds
Experience first-class links layouts at Ballyliffin Golf Club, playing 2 championship courses, this trip sure won’t be short of quality golf. Alongside a round on St Patricks Links and Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna, you’ll be thrilled coming home to the wonderful spa at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel. Spend your days out playing and your evenings relaxing with this package in North West Ireland.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Old Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club
- Glashedy Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club
- Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Links
- St Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Links
- Portsalon Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Belfast airport and travel to Ballyliffin Lodge, Hotel & Spa. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the Old Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club.
- Day 3: Play St Patrick’s Links at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Links.
- Day 4: Play Portsalon Golf Club.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Head to the local beaches for some fantastic walks, or alternatively try horse riding, surfing or diving!
- Day 6: Play Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Links.
- Day 7: Play the Glashedy Links at Ballyliffin Golf Club. Optional visit to the historical Doagh Famine Village.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Belfast airport.