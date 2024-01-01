Ballyliffin & Rosapenna Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Ballyliffin Lodge and 5 rounds

Experience first-class links layouts at Ballyliffin Golf Club, playing 2 championship courses, this trip sure won’t be short of quality golf. Alongside a round on St Patricks Links and Old Tom Morris Links at Rosapenna, you’ll be thrilled coming home to the wonderful spa at Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel. Spend your days out playing and your evenings relaxing with this package in North West Ireland.

From $407 Per Person/Night*