Classic South West Ireland Golf Tour
Classic South West Ireland Golf Tour - 10 nights B&B with 7 rounds of championship golf
The South West of Ireland is abundant with some of the best links golf in the world. Spend 10 days, working your way up the coast of Ireland and play the likes of Old Head, Waterville and Ballybunion, experiencing all Ireland has to offer. Staying in 4* hotels along the way and visiting iconic Irish sightseeing spots, this tour won’t leave you short of unforgettable golfing experiences.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 10 nights’ accommodation
- 7 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Old Head Golf Links
- Waterville Golf Links
- Dooks Golf Club
- Tralee Golf Club
- Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club
- Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club
- Doonbeg Golf Links
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Shannon airport and travel to Kinsale Hotel & Spa. Check-in for a 2-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Old Head Golf Links.
- Day 3: Rest day – Spend the day exploring Oysterhaven Bay and relaxing in the on-site spa at Kinsale. In the afternoon, transfer to Butler Arms Hotel, Waterville for a 2-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 4: Play Waterville Golf Links. Optional sightseeing around the local area.
- Day 5: Play Dooks Golf Club. After your rounds, transfer to Killarney Plaza Hotel and check in for a 4-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 6: Play Tralee Golf Club.
- Day 7: Rest day – Spend the day sightseeing around the Killarney National park. Later into the evening, venture out into Killarney town center to taste some delicious traditional Irish food.
- Day 8: Play the Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club.
- Day 9: Play the Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club. After your round, transfer to Lahinch Coast Hotel for a 2-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 10: Play Doonbeg Golf Links. Optional sightseeing around the local area.
- Day 11: Check-out and depart for Shannon airport.