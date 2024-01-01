Dublin Links Golf Package
Dublin Links Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Grand Hotel Malahide with 5 rounds of golf
Staying in a 150-year old 4* hotel, this location you’ll be staying in means you’re never more than 30 minutes away from some of the best links golf in Dublin. Take on the oldest course in Dublin at Royal Dublin or experience a round at Portmarnock Old Golf Club, host to multiple Irish Opens. Experience all that Ireland has to offer in terms of historic links golf with this package.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- County Louth Golf Club (Baltray)
- Portmarnock Old Golf Club
- The Island Golf Club
- Royal Dublin Golf Club
- Portmarnock Links at Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Dublin airport and travel to The Grand Hotel, Malahide. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play County Louth Golf Club. Optional sightseeing at the Jameson Distillery.
- Day 3: Play Portmarnock Old Golf Club.
- Day 4: Play The Island Golf Club. Head into town in the evening to experience some traditional Irish music in a local pub.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Travel into Dublin for a day of sightseeing. Take a tour of the Guinness Storehouse to finish off the day.
- Day 6: Play Royal Dublin Golf Club. Optional sightseeing to the famous trinity College.
- Day 7: Play Portmarnock Links. Finish off the trip by heading into town to experience the Irish temple Bar Pubs.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Dublin airport.