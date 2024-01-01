Ireland’s Best of the North West Golf Package
Ireland’s Best of the North West Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Glasshouse Hotel and 5 rounds
Experience pure, rugged links courses with an authentic slice of Ireland with this package. Slightly off the beaten track, this package combines fantastic golf with incredible scenery and fantastic food that will give you a true taste of Ireland. Play one of Europe’s longest courses at Donegal Golf Club and admire the Atlantic Ocean at Rosses Point – this break is definitely for the more adventurous golfer!
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Enniscrone Golf Club
- Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh Links)
- Rosses Point at County Sligo Golf Club
- Strandhill Golf Club
- Carne Golf Links
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Shannon airport and travel to The Glasshouse Hotel, Sligo. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Enniscrone Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around the local area.
- Day 3: Play Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh Links).
- Day 4: Play Rosses Point at County Sligo Golf Club. Spend the evening at some local bars just a short walk from the hotel.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Spend the day walking the outstanding beaches along the Northwest Coast. Head into the local town in the evening to experience some delicious local food.
- Day 6: Play Strandhill Golf Club.
- Day 7: Play Carne Golf Links.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Shannon airport.