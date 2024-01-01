Ireland’s Best of the North West Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Glasshouse Hotel and 5 rounds

Experience pure, rugged links courses with an authentic slice of Ireland with this package. Slightly off the beaten track, this package combines fantastic golf with incredible scenery and fantastic food that will give you a true taste of Ireland. Play one of Europe’s longest courses at Donegal Golf Club and admire the Atlantic Ocean at Rosses Point – this break is definitely for the more adventurous golfer!

From $347 Per Person/Night*