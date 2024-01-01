Northern Ireland & Dublin Classic Golf Tour - 10 nights B&B with 7 rounds of championship golf

Tour across Northern Ireland and Dublin for a sensational 10 nights, playing an array of golf courses each one with something unique to offer. Play the best course in the world at Royal County Down, experience the 3 Royals throughout your trip, and take in the sensational views at Castlerock and The Island Golf Club. This tour isn’t short of outstanding golf combined with iconic cities and should definitely be on your golf bucket list!

From $487 Per Person/Night*