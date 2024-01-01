Northern Ireland & Dublin Classic Golf Tour
Northern Ireland & Dublin Classic Golf Tour - 10 nights B&B with 7 rounds of championship golf
Tour across Northern Ireland and Dublin for a sensational 10 nights, playing an array of golf courses each one with something unique to offer. Play the best course in the world at Royal County Down, experience the 3 Royals throughout your trip, and take in the sensational views at Castlerock and The Island Golf Club. This tour isn’t short of outstanding golf combined with iconic cities and should definitely be on your golf bucket list!
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 10 nights’ accommodation
- 7 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- The Strand course at Portstewart Golf Club
- Castlerock Golf Club
- Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club
- Royal Belfast Golf Club
- Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club
- Portmarnock Old Golf Club
- The Island Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Dublin airport and travel to the Bushmills Inn Hotel. Check-in for a 4-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play The Strand Course at Portstewart Golf Club.
- Day 3: Play at Castlerock Golf Club.
- Day 4: Play the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Optional sightseeing of Dunluce Castle and the Giant’s Causeway.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Transfer to Europa Hotel, Belfast and check-in for a 3-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 6: Play the Championship Links at Royal County Down Golf Club.
- Day 7: Play Royal Belfast Golf Club.
- Day 8: Rest day – Tour the Titanic Museum in Belfast. In the evening, visit some of the fantastic bars in Belfast city. Transfer to The Grand Hotel Malahide and check-in for a 3-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 9: Play Portmarnock Old Golf Club.
- Day 10: Play The Island Golf Club.
- Day 11: Check-out and depart for Dublin airport.