Royal County Down Golf Package
Royal County Down Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Slieve Donard Resort and 5 rounds
Grasp at the chance to play the commonly ranked No.1 course in the world at the outstanding Royal County Down Golf Club during your trip to Northern Ireland. When you’re not busy playing the oldest golf club in Ireland at Royal Belfast, find time to enjoy the spectacular scenery Northern Ireland has to offer. This package really offers it all in terms of quality golf and a great memorable experience.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Annesley Links at Royal County Down Golf Club
- Ardglass Golf Club
- Championship Links at Royal Country Down Golf Club (x2 rounds)
- Royal Belfast Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Dublin airport and travel to the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the Annesley Links at Royal County Down. Spend the evening relaxing in the on-site spa at Slieve Donard Resort.
- Day 3: Play the Championship Links at Royal County Down. Spend the afternoon exploring the Mourne Mountains.
- Day 4: Play Ardglass Golf Club.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Head into Belfast city center for a day of sightseeing.
- Day 6: Play the Championship Links at Royal County Down.
- Day 7: Play Royal Belfast Golf Club. Optional sightseeing around Belfast again.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Dublin airport.