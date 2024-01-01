Royal County Down Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at the Slieve Donard Resort and 5 rounds

Grasp at the chance to play the commonly ranked No.1 course in the world at the outstanding Royal County Down Golf Club during your trip to Northern Ireland. When you’re not busy playing the oldest golf club in Ireland at Royal Belfast, find time to enjoy the spectacular scenery Northern Ireland has to offer. This package really offers it all in terms of quality golf and a great memorable experience.

From $577 Per Person/Night*