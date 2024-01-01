Signature North West Ireland Golf Package
Signature North West Ireland Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Mount Falcon and 5 rounds
Staying tucked away in 100-acres of woodland, you’ll find yourself spoilt for choice with an abundance of pure links courses right on your doorstep on this Irish golf break. Starting with the finest Eddie Hackett design course at Carne Golf Links and finishing at one of the leading parkland courses in Ireland with Westport. This trip is perfect for those looking for a quieter break, full of golfing potential.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Carne Golf Links
- Rosses Point at County Sligo Golf Club
- Enniscrone Golf Club (x2 rounds)
- Westport Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Dublin airport and travel to Mount Falcon Estate. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play Carne Golf Links. Try salmon and sea trout fishing in the local River Moy.
- Day 3: Play Enniscrone Golf Club. Spend the evening relaxing at the Elemis Spa at Mount Falcon.
- Day 4: Play Rosses Point at County Sligo Golf Club.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Take a trip to explore the glorious Irish countryside and coastlines.
- Day 6: Play Westport Golf Club. Try falconry or clay pigeon shooting at Mount Falcon Estate.
- Day 7: Play Enniscrone Golf Club.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Dublin airport.