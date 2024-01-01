Signature North West Ireland Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Mount Falcon and 5 rounds

Staying tucked away in 100-acres of woodland, you’ll find yourself spoilt for choice with an abundance of pure links courses right on your doorstep on this Irish golf break. Starting with the finest Eddie Hackett design course at Carne Golf Links and finishing at one of the leading parkland courses in Ireland with Westport. This trip is perfect for those looking for a quieter break, full of golfing potential.

From $377 Per Person/Night*