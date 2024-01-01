Signature South West Ireland Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Killarney Plaza and 5 rounds

Play some of Ireland’s legendary links courses and the world-renowned trio of Ballybunion, Tralee and Waterville on this break. Staying in the golfing town of Killarney, you won’t be short of an exceptional experience. As one of the best global destinations for golf, this once in a lifetime trip with incredible courses, outstanding scenery and a fantastic atmosphere is definitely one you’ll want to get planning.

From $537 Per Person/Night*