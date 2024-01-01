Signature South West Ireland Golf Package
FROM FROM $537 (USD) PP/NIGHT
Signature South West Ireland Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Killarney Plaza and 5 rounds
Play some of Ireland’s legendary links courses and the world-renowned trio of Ballybunion, Tralee and Waterville on this break. Staying in the golfing town of Killarney, you won’t be short of an exceptional experience. As one of the best global destinations for golf, this once in a lifetime trip with incredible courses, outstanding scenery and a fantastic atmosphere is definitely one you’ll want to get planning.
WHAT'S INCLUDED
- 7 nights’ accommodation
- 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
- Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club
- Tralee Golf Club
- Old Head Golf Links
- Waterville Golf Links
- Dooks Golf Club
- Daily breakfast included
- Price includes all tax and resort fees
- Private tour transportation available on request
Day-by-day itinerary
- Day 1: Arrive at Shannon airport and travel to Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
- Day 2: Play the Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club.
- Day 3: Play Tralee Golf Club. Spend the evening relaxing using the leisure facilities at the Killarney Plaza.
- Day 4: Play Old Head Golf Links.
- Day 5: Rest Day – Spend the day exploring Lough Leane and Ross Castle and spend the evening at some of the local pubs around Killarney. Alternatively explore the Ring of Kerry or Dingle Peninsula.
- Day 6: Play Waterville Golf Links. Optional sightseeing around the Killarney National Park after the round.
- Day 7: Play Dooks Golf Club. Spend the evening exploring the unique town of Killarney.
- Day 8: Check-out and depart for Shannon airport.