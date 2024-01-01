FROM FROM $597 (USD) PP/NIGHT

Trump Doonbeg Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Doonbeg Resort and 5 rounds

Enjoy the luxury of a 5* golf resort on this break and play one of the top 10 courses in Ireland on-site at Doonbeg links. Enjoy amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean from hole 16 at Doonbeg, play the number 1 course in Ireland at Ballybunion or enjoy a slightly more relaxing round at Dromoland Castle, South West Ireland certainly isn’t short of spectacular links and parkland golf courses.

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • 7 nights’ accommodation
  • 5 rounds of golf on the following courses:
    • Doonbeg Links at Trump Doonbeg International Golf Links & Hotel (x2 rounds)
    • Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club
    • Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club
    • Dromoland Castle Golf Course at Dromoland Castle Hotel
  • Daily breakfast included
  • Price includes all tax and resort fees
  • Private tour transportation available on request

Day-by-day itinerary

  • Day 1: Arrive at Shannon airport and travel to Trump Doonbeg International Golf Links & Hotel. Check-in for a 7-night bed & breakfast stay.
  • Day 2: Play Doonbeg Golf Links. Spend the afternoon having afternoon tea at Trump’s Bar & Restaurant that looks out over the Atlantic Ocean.
  • Day 3: Play the Old Course at Lahinch Golf Club. Optional – visit the stunning Cliffs of Moher and Doolin Caves.
  • Day 4: Play the Old Course at Ballybunion Golf Club.
  • Day 5: Rest Day – Take the complimentary shuttle bus from the hotel to the Village of Doonbeg and spend the day exploring.
  • Day 6: Play Dromoland Castle Golf Course. Spend the evening relaxing at the White Horses Spa.
  • Day 7: Play Doonbeg Golf Links.
  • Day 8: Check-out and depart for Shannon airport.

