Trump Doonbeg Golf Package - 7 nights bed & breakfast at Doonbeg Resort and 5 rounds

Enjoy the luxury of a 5* golf resort on this break and play one of the top 10 courses in Ireland on-site at Doonbeg links. Enjoy amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean from hole 16 at Doonbeg, play the number 1 course in Ireland at Ballybunion or enjoy a slightly more relaxing round at Dromoland Castle, South West Ireland certainly isn’t short of spectacular links and parkland golf courses.

From $597 Per Person/Night*