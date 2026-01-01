Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package

Ninety holes. One resort. Northern Michigan's best golf trip starts at Shanty Creek. With five championship courses carved through some of the most breathtaking terrain in the Midwest, including Tom Weiskopf's acclaimed Cedar River GC, no two rounds ever play the same. When the day is done, settle in at The Lakeview Hotel or The Lodge at Cedar River, and let our customized Stay & Play packages handle the rest. All you have to do is show up and play.

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