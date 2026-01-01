FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Shanty Creek Resort - Hawk's Eye Golf Course

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Schuss Mountain Golf Course

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Shanty Creek Resort Golf Course

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Shanty Creek Resort - Cedar River Golf Course

FROM Click Below for Pricing*

Lakeview Hotel

Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package

Ninety holes. One resort. Northern Michigan's best golf trip starts at Shanty Creek. With five championship courses carved through some of the most breathtaking terrain in the Midwest, including Tom Weiskopf's acclaimed Cedar River GC, no two rounds ever play the same. When the day is done, settle in at The Lakeview Hotel or The Lodge at Cedar River, and let our customized Stay & Play packages handle the rest. All you have to do is show up and play.

Click Below for Pricing*

WHAT'S INCLUDED

  • Lodging accommodations at your choice of the following Shanty Creek properties:
    • Lakeview Hotel
    • Lodge of Cedar River
  • Golf for each player at your choice of the following Shanty Creek courses:
    • Cedar River
    • Hawk's Eye
    • Legend
    • Schuss
    • Summit

* Price varies by travel date. Taxes and additional property fees not included in package price may apply.

REQUEST A CUSTOM GOLF PACKAGE QUOTE

Now Reading
Shanty Creek Stay & Play Package
Search Near Me