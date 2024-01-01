Bellagio Hotel & Casino Stay & Play Package

Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Bali Hai Golf Course, Rio Secco Golf Course, Cascata Golf Course, Wolf Course, Snow Mountain Course, and Sun Mountain Course.

From $237 Per Person/Night*

The Bellagio Hotel & Casino overlooks gorgeous fountains and is located on the strip in Las Vegas. One of the most famous properties in Vegas, this hotel features 3933 superb rooms that range from 510sq. ft Resort Rooms to luxurious suites and private villas over 3000sq. ft in size! The Bellagio also has a premier, central location that puts golfers in proximity to several championship golf courses.

The casino, spa, art galleries and other attractions provide endless entertainment for guests. There are 18 restaurants onsite including the renowned ‘Le Cirque,’ which boasts AAA Five Diamond credentials. Alternatively, there are American, French, Asian and Mexican options to satisfy any palate.